Ark Reaches Market Cap of $20.44 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $20.44 million and $1.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Upbit, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036611 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.