Argus Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 156.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Argus has a total market capitalization of $748.00 and $5.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argus has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032666 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00072613 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00130923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,965.25 or 1.00094893 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Argus

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

