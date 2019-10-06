Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 400,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,999. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,442,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ares Management Llc sold 1,080,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $108,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,460,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,017. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

