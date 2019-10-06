Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $116.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arch Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.17.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 203,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 36.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 22.1% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 65.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.