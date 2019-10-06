Aragon (ANT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,967.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00009254 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Upbit and GOPAX. Aragon has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $3,967.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00191943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01031845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,256 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, Upbit, Bitfinex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.