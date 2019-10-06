Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,717,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after acquiring an additional 644,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 267,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 179.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.