Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 108,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,090 shares of company stock valued at $77,691,639 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of AAPL traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.01. 32,353,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,176,304. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

