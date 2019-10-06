AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a sector weight rating and a $106.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $95.94. 63,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 171.32 and a beta of 1.18. AppFolio has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock worth $2,560,791 in the last three months. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,981,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

