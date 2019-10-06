Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.82.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. 2,474,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

