Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 13,496,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713,610. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $881.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 953,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.