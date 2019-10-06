Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,966. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.28.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

