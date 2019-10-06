Analyzing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Brinx Resources (NYSE:BNXR)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Brinx Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 93.42% 17.83% 17.83% Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A

15.9% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinx Resources has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Brinx Resources does not pay a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and Brinx Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Brinx Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $12.94 million 6.71 $12.07 million N/A N/A Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Brinx Resources.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Brinx Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Brinx Resources Company Profile

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

