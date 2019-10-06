Analyzing MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MacroGenics and Unum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics 0 3 8 0 2.73 Unum Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

MacroGenics currently has a consensus price target of $32.76, suggesting a potential upside of 168.93%. Unum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 886.39%. Given Unum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unum Therapeutics is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of MacroGenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Unum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Unum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MacroGenics and Unum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics -273.47% -54.52% -41.85% Unum Therapeutics -340.49% -75.60% -49.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MacroGenics and Unum Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics $60.12 million 9.91 -$171.45 million ($4.19) -2.91 Unum Therapeutics $9.73 million 4.63 -$34.53 million ($1.39) -1.06

Unum Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Unum Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3; MGA012, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, which inhibits programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company is developing MGD009, a DART molecule that targets B7-H3 expressed on tumor cells and CD3; MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate, which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; and MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets virus-infected cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Zai Lab Limited. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL). Its product portfolio also includes ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r NHL; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers; and BOXR1030, which is in pre-clinical stage, targets GPC3, an oncofetal antigen expressed in various tumors, including liver and lung cancers. The company has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. Unum Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.