Analyzing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 1.31% 3.68% 1.49% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amkor Technology and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.32 billion 0.55 $127.09 million $0.53 18.64 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amkor Technology and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 3 0 0 1.75 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.15%.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats e.Digital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

