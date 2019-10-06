Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $145.64

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.64.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

