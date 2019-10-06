Analysts Set PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $107.50

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $117.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,760,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. 1,324,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

