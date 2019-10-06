Analysts Set Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $26.46

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 345,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $534.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 434.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

