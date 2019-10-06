Analysts Set I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) PT at $10.67

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of IDSY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. I.D. Systems has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that I.D. Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I.D. Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in I.D. Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 511,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in I.D. Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in I.D. Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in I.D. Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

