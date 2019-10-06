Analysts Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price at $74.18

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

CLB stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.67. 749,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

