Analysts Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

