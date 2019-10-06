Analysts Set Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Target Price at $45.40

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 2,758,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Avnet has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.