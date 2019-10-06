Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $36.13

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

ARWR stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $1,879,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,521,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,609.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

