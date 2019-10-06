Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.90. Packaging Corp Of America posted earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 558,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,231. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

