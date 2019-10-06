Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. 172,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $146,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $956,430. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

