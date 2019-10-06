Analysts Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($2.90).

A number of research analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. 33,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. Atreca has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $32,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $1,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

