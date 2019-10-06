Analysts Anticipate NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. NewLink Genetics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

NLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NLNK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 168,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.15. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

