Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $153.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.14 million to $166.19 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $123.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $734.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.22 million to $760.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $776.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.40 million to $803.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 169,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

