Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 230,166 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

