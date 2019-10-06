Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Copa reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.19. 136,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,055. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. Copa has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $113.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

