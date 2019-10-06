Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,587.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004901 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $12,587.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038112 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.05415226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001088 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 27,038,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,415 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

