Amon Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Amon has a total market cap of $528,061.00 and $366.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00192495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.01027458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,079,715 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

