Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

AMKR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,739. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $113,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

