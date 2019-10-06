America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $569.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

