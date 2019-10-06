American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.93. 1,538,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,301. American Tower has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.11 and a 200-day moving average of $208.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,383 shares of company stock valued at $29,059,241. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,838,000 after buying an additional 248,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after buying an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96,999 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

