American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

AREC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 90,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,314. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

