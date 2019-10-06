American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
AREC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 90,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,314. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About American Resources
