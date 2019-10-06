American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,348. The firm has a market cap of $830.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.20. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 125.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $4,415,000.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

