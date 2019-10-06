Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 41500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

