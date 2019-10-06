Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1,209.00. 1,021,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,162. The stock has a market cap of $838.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,171.56. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

