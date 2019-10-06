Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

AOSL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 70,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,900. The company has a market cap of $297.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

