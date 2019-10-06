Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. 1,558,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

