AllSafe Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $93,073.00 and $167.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,571,347 coins and its circulating supply is 8,933,325 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.