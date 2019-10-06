Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

ALLT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 19,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 370,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

