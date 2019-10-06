Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.36.

ADS stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 310,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,963. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $118.40 and a 52 week high of $236.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 884.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,922,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 22,164.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 260,205 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 394,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

