Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $166.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.15.

AGN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.44. 1,220,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.11. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 42.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,265 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 7,332.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,878,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,141,000 after acquiring an additional 726,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

