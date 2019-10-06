Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 244,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of -1.29.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 42.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

