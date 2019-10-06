Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.00.

ALIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 337,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,786. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

