Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $232,300.00 and approximately $4,830.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00191789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00091329 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

