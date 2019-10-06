Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 468,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,623. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $829,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

