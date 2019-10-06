Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €11.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.06 ($12.86).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIXA shares. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €9.09 ($10.57). The company had a trading volume of 978,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.12. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of €12.10 ($14.06).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.