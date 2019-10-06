AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. 302,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,874. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. AGCO has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,224.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,226,000 after buying an additional 246,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,619,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,743,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,775,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AGCO by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after buying an additional 309,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

